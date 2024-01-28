Advanced diabetes centre at SGPGI from February

Advanced Diabetes Centre at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will be operational from February though the inauguration day is yet to be decided. SGPGI, Lucknow (File Photo)

This facility to function under SGPGIMS director professor RK Dhiman, is poised to redefine diabetes care as it will offer a bouquet of services under one roof. It will also be state’s first advanced diabetes facility.

Professor Dhiman said: “Among the center’s distinctive features is its all-encompassing approach to patient care. Equipped with state-of-the-art operation theaters, intensive care units (ICU), pathology labs, and other essential amenities, this center is geared to address not only the primary manifestation of diabetes but also its intricate complications. Patients grappling with issues such as eye problems, kidney disorders, and diabetic foot complications will find solace in the advanced care that will be offered here.”

“The integrated approach offered by the centre would spare patients the inconvenience of navigating different departments within the institute and is expected to enhance overall patient satisfaction and optimise treatment outcomes,” he said.

As per a ICMR backed study by Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, in 2021 there are 101 million people with diabetes in India and 136 million people with prediabetes. Another 315 million people had high blood pressure, 254 million had generalised obesity and 351 million had abdominal obesity.

According to the World Health Organisation, diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower-limb amputation. Tele-consultation facilities for diabetics would also be offered by the centre, facilitating remote consultations and bringing expert diabetes care to individuals who may face geographical or logistical barriers.

Professor Dhiman said: “The conversion rate of prediabetes to diabetes is very fast among our people and more than 60% of people with pre-diabetes become diabetic over a five year period.”

The prevalence of diabetes in India is at 11.4% and 35.5% Indians suffer from hypertension. Those with abdominal obesity are around 40% with abdominal obesity among women being still higher at 50%.

“Beyond its focus on diabetes management, the centre acknowledges the gravity of diabetic foot complications. Acknowledging the potential severity of untreated wounds, the facility would ensure meticulous care to prevent infections and in extreme cases, amputations. This proactive stance aligns with the center’s commitment to comprehensive patient well-being and underscores the importance of preventative measures in diabetes care,” professor Dhiman said.

In addition to clinical services, the centre will play a pivotal role in enhancing the capabilities of medical professionals. Training programmes for staff members will ensure that the healthcare professionals at SGPGIMS and other hospitals are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills in diabetes management.