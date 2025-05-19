After 4-year legal battle, Rajkumari gets gram pradhan’s post in Bareilly’s Guleli village

LUCKNOW A firm resolve to fight for justice got Rajkumari the post of gram pradhan of Guleli village in UP’s Bareilly after a prolonged battle of four years, starting from the SDM’s court up to the Supreme Court. On Monday, assistant development officer Vishnu Datt Sharma administered the oath of office to Rajkumari, aged around 55 years, as gram pradhan of the village. After recounting, Rajkumari got 644 votes against Asha Devi’s 641 and was declared the winner. (Sourced)

Asha Devi, who was holding the post of gram pradhan, was removed from the post last week.

There was jubilation at Rajkumari’s house. Family members danced to drum beats and distributed sweets while villagers assembled outside when she returned home after taking oath.

“It took four years to get justice...the truth has prevailed. Now, not much time is left as panchayat elections are due in February next year,” said Rajkumari.

“My first priority will be to complete pending work at the earliest,” she added.

On May 2, 2021 panchayat election results were declared in which Rajkumari secured 758 votes, while her closest rival, Asha Devi, received 649 votes.

However, Rajkumari’s 111 votes were declared invalid, resulting in Asha Devi being declared the winner by a margin of two votes.

On May 27, 2021, Rajkumari filed a case challenging the result in the court of sub divisional magistrate (SDM), seeking recounting.

When there was no relief from the SDM’s court, Rajkumari moved the Allahabad high court.

“Between September 2021 and March 2024, we got three subsequent orders from the high court directing the SDM to decide the case,” said Ram Bahadur, husband of Rajkumari.

“It was after the third order of the Allahabad high court in February 2024, the then SDM carried out recounting of votes on March 9, 2024,” he added.

In this recounting, Rajkumari got 644 votes against Asha Devi’s 641 and was declared the winner.

Following the result, the SDM declared Rajkumari Pradhan of Guleli village on March 21, 2024.

Within a week, Asha Devi moved the Allahabad HC, challenging the SDM’s order. On July 8, 2024, the high court stayed the SDM’s order. Within a month, Rajkumari filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the high court’s order.

The apex court on April 23, 2025, set aside the Allahabad HC’s order and sustained the SDM’s order (March 21, 2024) in which Rajkumari was declared winner.

After the SC’s decision, the Bareilly district magistrate issued orders on May 16, 2025, to appoint Rajkumari as the gram pradhan and removed Asha Devi from the post with immediate effect.

“Following the Supreme Court’s order, Rajkumari was administered oath as gram pradhan of the village Guleli today,” said Vishnu Datt Sharma, assistant development officer, Ramnagar block.