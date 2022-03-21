After bloodshed on Holi, Prayagraj police plans drive against illegal firearms

Despite massive drives undertaken in the past, illegal firearms remain a big menace in the district. Illegal firearms were found to have been used in two incidents during Holi, which resulted in the death of four persons. Police have now decided to carry out a fresh drive against illegal weapons.

In the last few years, the district police have arrested many persons with illegal firearms and ammunition. Crime Branch and Ghoorpur police had busted illegal firearms manufacturing units in rocky terrains of trans-Yamuna and arrested some persons. Moreover, Special Task Force (STF) unit in Prayagraj had also busted many gangs involved in the smuggling of illegal firearms from the Munger district of Bihar.

Despite these drives, the illegal firearms business continues unabated in the region. In the majority of shootouts, murders and even in incidents of celebratory firing, miscreants had used illegal firearms. Police had arrested the accused and booked them for the concerned crimes along with Arms Act but failed to trace the source of illicit firearms used in the crime.

In the last few years, dozens of youths were also arrested for posting selfies with illegal firearms on social media platforms. Police arrested them and recovered the weapons, but this also failed to control the circulation of illicit firearms.

Not only illegal firearms but the availability of ammunition to criminals also poses a challenge for cops. The ammunition can only be purchased by licensed gun holders.

A police official said that often licensed gun holders sell ammunition in the black market at higher rates.

In December 2019, police had launched checking drives at gun stores in the city and scanned their records. A case was registered against a gun store owner after anomalies were found in his records of ammunition. It was found that the gun store owner in Shahganj area was involved in selling ammunition to criminals with the help of his employee. The duo was arrested and sent to jail.

Meanwhile, SP City Dinesh Kumar Singh said police is conducting raids to arrest all other accused involved in incidents of murders in Khuldabad and Allapur during Holi. They will be questioned to learn the source of illegal firearms, he added.