After Himachal Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath set to campaign in Gujarat

Published on Nov 12, 2022 10:58 PM IST

Gujarat has a sizeable population of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, according to a press note prepared by the chief minister’s media team.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is on the list of star campaigners for the Gujarat assembly polls. (FILE PH OTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

After campaigning in Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is now set to seek votes for the BJP in Gujarat.

Yogi Adityanath leads the team of star campaigners from U.P. for the Gujarat assembly polls. The others include Lucknow Lok Sabha MP and defence minister Rajnath Singh, Amethi MP and Union minister Smriti Irani, Mathura MP Hema Malini, Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya campaigned for the party in Gujarat on Saturday.

Voting in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be declared on December 8, along with the results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls that concluded on Saturday.

“According to data available from different sources, about 42 lakh people from other states are residing in Gujarat. Outsiders constitute about 50 per cent of the population of Ahmedabad and Surat, the two cities with the highest number of assembly seats. For example, about 32.2% of the population of Surat and around 12.4% of Ahmedabad’s population is from outside,” the press note said.

“Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Vadodara also have a sizeable population from other states while the number of people from Uttar Pradesh residing in these cities is the highest,” according to the press note.

“Yogi was a hit in the last elections in Gujarat also, with the party winning 20 of the 35 seats spread over 29 districts where he campaigned for the party and where it was a close contest between the BJP and Congress,” the press note added. In the 182-seat Gujarat assembly, the BJP had 99 and the Congress 77 seats.

