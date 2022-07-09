After Hyderabad, ‘ByeByeModi’ hoardings come up in Prayagraj

Massive hoardings with messages against PM Narendra Modi were installed in Prayagraj by unidentified miscreants on the main road near the Reserve Police Lines allegedly on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. After getting noticed by passers-by, including a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha (BJPYM), the police were informed who got the hoarding pulled down on Saturday.

However, till Saturday evening, the identity of the people behind the hoardings remained unknown, and no FIR was registered in connection with the incident.

“Vishwavidyalaya mandal vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha Amit Saran was passing through the road when he noticed the hoardings and informed me. We immediately reported the matter to the police emergency helpline number 112, and a police team reached the site. The banner hoardings were then taken down between 8.30 am and 9 am,” informed Aman Kesarwani, vishwavidyalaya mandal president of BJP Yuva Morcha.

He said that an application would also be soon submitted at the Colonelganj police station for lodging an FIR in this connection.

SHO of Colonelganj police station Vishwajeet Singh said that an FIR would be registered after receiving a complaint in this regard.

ADM (City) Madan Kumar confirmed the incident and said that the hoardings were taken down with the help of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) officials.

The hoardings featured the hashtag #ByeByeModi and included references to the revoked farm laws, contract jobs, the rising cost of cooking gas etc.

The text on the hoardings said: ‘You have taken away the lives of many farmers during farm laws protest’, and ‘Dreams of youth have been killed by contract jobs’. It also depicted a caricature of PM Modi holding out a gas cylinder with the cost of ₹1105 shown in its shadow. Furthermore, it also claimed, “Modi sir’s image graph is growing every day.”

It is worth mentioning that similar hoardings had also come up in Hyderabad days before the BJP’s national executive meeting took place between July 2 and July 3 and had to be taken down by workers of the Secunderabad cantonment board on instructions from the Begumpet police on June 29.