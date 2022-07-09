After Hyderabad, ‘ByeByeModi’ hoardings come up in Prayagraj
Massive hoardings with messages against PM Narendra Modi were installed in Prayagraj by unidentified miscreants on the main road near the Reserve Police Lines allegedly on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. After getting noticed by passers-by, including a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha (BJPYM), the police were informed who got the hoarding pulled down on Saturday.
However, till Saturday evening, the identity of the people behind the hoardings remained unknown, and no FIR was registered in connection with the incident.
“Vishwavidyalaya mandal vice-president of BJP Yuva Morcha Amit Saran was passing through the road when he noticed the hoardings and informed me. We immediately reported the matter to the police emergency helpline number 112, and a police team reached the site. The banner hoardings were then taken down between 8.30 am and 9 am,” informed Aman Kesarwani, vishwavidyalaya mandal president of BJP Yuva Morcha.
He said that an application would also be soon submitted at the Colonelganj police station for lodging an FIR in this connection.
SHO of Colonelganj police station Vishwajeet Singh said that an FIR would be registered after receiving a complaint in this regard.
ADM (City) Madan Kumar confirmed the incident and said that the hoardings were taken down with the help of Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) officials.
The hoardings featured the hashtag #ByeByeModi and included references to the revoked farm laws, contract jobs, the rising cost of cooking gas etc.
The text on the hoardings said: ‘You have taken away the lives of many farmers during farm laws protest’, and ‘Dreams of youth have been killed by contract jobs’. It also depicted a caricature of PM Modi holding out a gas cylinder with the cost of ₹1105 shown in its shadow. Furthermore, it also claimed, “Modi sir’s image graph is growing every day.”
It is worth mentioning that similar hoardings had also come up in Hyderabad days before the BJP’s national executive meeting took place between July 2 and July 3 and had to be taken down by workers of the Secunderabad cantonment board on instructions from the Begumpet police on June 29.
-
Mamata wishes Amartya Sen a speedy recovery after he tests Covid positive
Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen had contracted mild Covid-19, and has completed his quarantine at his residence in Santiniketan in West Bengal.
-
BJP seeks legal action against TMC MP Moitra, filmmaker Manimekalai
Seeking legal action against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra for allegedly making derogatory remarks on goddess Kaali, district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party submitted a memorandum with commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday. The BJP leader, led by district president Pushpinder Singal, also sought legal action against Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai who released the controversial poster of her documentary wherein goddess Kaali was seen smoking a cigarette.
-
Uttar Pradesh government reworks strategy to bring down pendency of cases
The Uttar Pradesh government has reworked its strategy to ensure effective representation and expeditious disposal of cases pending in the Allahabad high court. The move comes as various departments continue to raise objections on contentious inter-departmental issues. In this scenario, the state government proposes to ensure that the issues once decided are not raised again and again over a period of time.
-
PMPML to install 148 automatic boom barriers on 8 BRT corridors
The very first boom barrier was installed in April 2022 at the Deccan College bus stop, on the BRT corridor from Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi. Within the first week itself, the boom barrier was crashed in by an auto-rickshaw and had to be repaired. Similarly, PMPML installed one at Jagtap dairy chowk and Kalewadi phata in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, whereupon a four-wheeler dashed into the boom.
-
U.P. Board: Class 9 to 12 admissions to take place till August 5
With the start of 2022-23 academic session, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as U.P. Board, has started preparations for its next edition of high school and intermediate examinations. As per its schedule, students from class 9 to 12 will be given admission in its affiliated schools till August 5. Principals of these schools will deposit the lump sum examination fee of class 10 and class 12 students at treasury by August 10.
