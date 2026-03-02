After Khamenei’s death, Old Lucknow, west UP districts witness protests, police on alert

As news of the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader broke early Sunday morning, people began gathering in huge numbers in Old Lucknow with pictures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and black flags in protest against Israel and the United States. Lucknow is known for its sizeable Shia population. Members of the Shia community staged protest marches and held mourning gatherings across parts of western Uttar Pradesh. Demonstrators voiced anger against the United States and Israel while calling for global peace and harmony. A candle march being taken out in Old Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Families of those staying in the Gulf were worried because the region’s airspace was closed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police sounded a statewide alert following protests. Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said that special vigilance has been ordered in districts with a significant Shia presence, including Lucknow, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut.

In Lucknow, protests occurred at Rumi Gate where slogans were shouted against Israel and the US.

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad announced three days of mourning and appealed to people to place black flags atop their houses and keep their shops shut.

Thousands of people gathered in front of Chota Imambada on Sunday evening to protest against the killing of Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were burnt as protestors shouted slogans against US and Israel. The protesters filled the stretch from Chota Imambara to Rumi Gate. Heavy police force was deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, Shia personal law board secretary, Maulana Yasoob Abbas condemned the attack by Israel and the US, stating, “We all stand firmly with Iran. A three-day mourning has been announced and Bada Imambada and Chota Imambada will be closed for tourists. We have asked people to put black flags atop their houses and wear black clothes as part of the protest.”

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, chairperson of the Islamic Centre of India, said, “We strongly condemn the attack on Iran by Israel and the US. This attack defies all international laws. Everyone knows Iran is an independent and sovereign country, yet such an attack was carried out, and a school was targeted. We condemn the death of Ali Khamenei Sahab and appeal to stakeholders to raise their voice and stop this attack immediately. We also urge all Muslims to maintain peace and brotherhood at this moment.”

In Muzaffarnagar district, a procession began on Sunday afternoon from Zainabiya School in Kidwai Nagar under the city Kotwali area and moved toward Fakkarshah Chowk. Senior administrative and police officials were present with a heavy police deployment to monitor the situation.

In Meerut, hundreds of residents—primarily from the Shia community—gathered in multiple localities, including Abdullahpur, Railway Road Masabiya, and Mawana. Protesters carried black flags, portraits of Khamenei, and banners condemning the United States and Israel.

In Agra, protests gathered at Mazar Shaheed-e-Salis in the New Agra area. The Mazar Shaheed-e-Salis has an Iranian connection. Qazi Nurullah Shushtari, a Shia cleric from Iran, travelled to India during Mughal rule and was buried at the spot now named Mazar Shahid-e-Saalis In Aligarh, protesters gathered at AMU circle.

Due to escalating tensions in West Asia, several flights from Lucknow were cancelled, including IndiGo flights 6E 1415 to Abu Dhabi, 6E 097 to Dammam and 6E 1423 to Sharjah.

Danish Zaidi, resident of Tahseen Ganj area in Lucknow, said he was worried about his brother who works in the media in Tehran.

“I last spoke to my brother Ravish at 10.30am (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday. He told me that a missile had landed just half a kilometre from where he lives,” said Zaidi The conversation was cut short when the connection failed. Since then, the entire family in Lucknow has been worried and praying for his safety.

Syed Faizan, whose sister and her family reside in downtown Dubai, said: “Nobody thought that a place like Dubai could be attacked like this. People are in panic as even the flights are stopped at the moment.”

(With inputs from Meerut and Agra).