After LU’s ‘arbitrary fee hike’, min tells varsities to comply with GO

LUCKNOW Following reports of ‘arbitrary fee collections’, UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay has directed the University of Lucknow (LU) and its affiliated colleges to strictly adhere to the examination fee rates prescribed by the state government. The minister noted that unnecessary hikes in fees create difficulties for economically weaker students in accessing education, and therefore universities should take decisions keeping students’ interests as the highest priority. (File Photo)

The directive was issued at a review meeting chaired by Upadhyay at his office on Monday. Emphasising the state government’s commitment to making the higher education system more accessible, affordable and transparent, the minister issued a stern warning to non-compliant colleges.

“Universities found collecting fees higher than the prescribed amount have also been warned of audits and action,” he said.

According to the government order, uniformity in examination fees across state universities has been ensured by fixing semester-wise amounts for various courses. Under this, a fee of ₹800 per semester has been prescribed for courses such as BA, BSc, B Com, BBA, BCA, B Ed, B PED, BJMC, BFA and B Voc.

A fee of ₹1000 per semester has been fixed for courses like LLB, BSc Agriculture (Hons), B Tech and Biotechnology while ₹1500 per semester has been prescribed for courses such as BDS, Nursing, BAMS, and BUMS.

Various aspects related to the universities’ fee structure and financial management were discussed during the meeting.

“Universities should also work towards strengthening their resources, introducing new courses and improving financial management so that institutions can become self-reliant,” Upadhyay added.

Officials and university representatives also presented their suggestions regarding the financial condition of universities, challenges related to the conduct of examinations and possible solutions.

The minister said the state government is ready to provide necessary support after considering the genuine needs of universities, but compliance with government orders is mandatory for all institutions.

The meeting was attended by MLC Umesh Dwivedi, principal secretary MP Agrawal, secretary Amrit Tripathi and LU vice-chancellor Prof Jai Prakash Saini, along with other university officials.

Saini said, “The minister chaired the meeting and he must have briefed the press. I don’t have anything to comment on this subject.”

The exam fees charged by LU for professional self-finance course - B.Tech is ₹4,000 and regular LLB course is ₹2,500.

Apart from tuition fee, a student pays a cultural activity fee, which is ₹50 for LLB and ₹100 for B.Tech (per semester). Regular LLB students do not pay caution money, while ₹5000 is levied on BTech students. Both LLB and B Tech students are required to pay delegacy fee of ₹30. B Tech students pay ₹25,000 as development fee, while a development fee of ₹1,000 per semester is paid for LLB course.

B Tech students also pay ₹100 for the Poor Student Fund, while LLB students pay ₹100 for the Student Welfare Fund.