After minister’s intervention, 4 teams deployed in Shahjahanpur to trace abducted rape survivor
Four teams have been deployed to trace a Shahjahanpur school teacher, who allegedly went missing since Wednesday morning after she accused the husband of her school manager of raping her, police said on Friday.
The action follows intervention of Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna.
According to father of the 22-year-old woman, he had met the state finance minister on Thursday following which the in-charge of Tilhar police station of Shahjahanpur was directed to trace her immediately.
“Four teams have been constituted by the police to search the teacher, a resident of a village under Tilhar police station. The police are on the job and the teacher will be recovered soon,” superintendent of police (rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.
The SP said the man named in the FIR had taken the teacher to Shahjahanpur city for some work where he raped her in a hotel and made a video.
He said the complainant alleged that the accused repeatedly exploited her by threatening to kill her family members and make the video viral if she told anyone about the incident.
When the woman told her family about the incident on Tuesday (July 26), they went to the man’s house where they were threatened and sent back. Following this an FIR was lodged on Wednesday, they said.
The victim’s father alleged that the accused abducted the woman from her house when he got to know about the police complaint.
A case was lodged against the man under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.
Meanwhile, two videos of the incident have gone viral on social media after the FIR was registered, the father of the woman said. In one of the videos a girl’s voice can also be heard, the woman’s father added.
-
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
-
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
-
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
-
Punjab health minister Jouramajra asks Baba Farid medical varsity V-C Raj Bahadur to lie on dirty patient bed during inspection
Health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was accompanied by deputy commissioner Dr Ruhee Dugg, Jaitu MLA Amolk Singh and Aam Aadmi Party workers. The angry minister, however, asked the Baba Farid medical university vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur, to lie on a patient bed. Former education minister and senior SAD leader Dr Daljeet Cheema said Raj Bahadur is a much-respected individual in the medical community. A doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the conduct of the minister to belittle a renowned doctor was inappropriate.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics