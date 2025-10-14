After months on the run, Dadarpur violence prime accused arrested

The prime accused in the Dadarpur violence case, Gagan Yadav alias Shubham Yadav, was arrested in a joint operation by the Etawah police and Meerut crime branch late on Monday night, officials said. The arrest was made in a joint operation by the Etawah police and Meerut crime branch late on Monday night. (For representation)

Yadav was nabbed from the Ganganagar area of Meerut, where he had been hiding since the June 26 incident, when a mob allegedly incited by him created chaos in Dadarpur village under Bakewar police station limits over the public humiliation of Kathavachaks (religious storytellers), they added.

According to police, the mob indulged in rioting, vandalised public property, and pelted a police team with stones. Twenty accused were arrested from the spot, and 13 vehicles used during the unrest were seized, while a case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rioting, criminal conspiracy, and assault on public servants.

Multiple police teams had been tracking Yadav, who was believed to be hiding in Meerut. Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team located and arrested him from a locality on Mawana Road in the Ganganagar area on Monday night.

He was brought to Etawah after a medical examination at Saifai medical university-affiliated hospital.

Etawah SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, “Gagan Yadav was the key instigator behind the unrest. He had been evading arrest since June 26. Our teams were continuously tracking his movement. Acting on specific intelligence, we located and arrested him from Meerut’s Gangnagar area.”

He added that police teams had been conducting raids for several weeks across western UP to locate the absconding accused.

Officials said further investigations were underway to identify others involved in planning and orchestrating the violence.