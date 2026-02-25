After namaz and iftar, LU students recite Hanuman Chalisa at Lal Baradari

Tensions continued to simmer for a third consecutive day at Lucknow University on Tuesday as a group of students recited the Hanuman Chalisa and sprinkled Gangajal near the 19th-century Lal Baradari monument, days after Muslim students had offered namaz and hosted an iftar gathering at the same site. Police detain several students involved in the protest at Lal Baradari (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Police detained some of the students involved in the act. Shivam Singh, an MA Political Science student who was among those detained, said the group went to the spot in response to namaz being offered and an Iftar being organised there. “The university is a place for attaining education. If namaz is offered anywhere in a public place, we will recite the Hanuman Chalisa on the university premises as well,” he said.

Fellow student Ujjawal Singh said they also submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor demanding that the university bar all religious activity in public spaces on campus. Saurabh Singh, another student present, said their action was a direct response to earlier protests at the university this week.

The unrest began after some students protested against the alleged illegal construction of fencing around the Lal Baradari premises. Some students then offered namaz at the site, while Hindu students formed a human chain around it, followed by an Iftar gathering. On Monday, students who had offered namaz were summoned by an additional magistrate and told they were fined ₹50,000 for their role in the matter. National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) member Prince Prakash had backed the protesters, saying, “If they want to close the Lal Baradari complex, they must designate another place for prayers.”

Meanwhile, Lucknow University proctor Rakesh Dwivedi said, “We are talking to students and will sort this out.”

Former head of the medieval and modern history department, Prof Aroop Chakraborty, said the building was commissioned by Nawab Gazi-ud-din Haider in 1814 and completed by his son, Nawab Naseer-ud-din Haider, in 1820. A portion of the structure had collapsed in 2021. “The university should write to the ministry of culture for grants and the Archeological Survey of India to take up restoration work. Even some foundations like Agah Mirza Foundation can be approached for monetary and expert support in restoration of the monument,” said Chakraborty who added that he is always ready to support in every possible way.

Members of civil society called for communal harmony. Former Lucknow University vice chancellor Prof Roop Rekha Verma said religious activity in educational institutions is provocative and that neither Iftar gatherings nor Hanuman Chalisa recitals are appropriate on campus. “Students who stood as a mark of communal harmony for those breaking their roza at iftar were reacting to practices such as Satyanarayan Katha and Basant Panchami puja being held at university departments.”

In a statement, university spokesperson Mukul Srivastava said the administration has issued notices to seven students and written to police seeking a ban on six former students from entering the campus. Police have also issued notices to 13 students. “The university administration is continuously coordinating with the police administration to ensure peace and order are maintained,” Srivastava said.

Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) deployment continued on the campus to prevent any untoward incident, an official said.