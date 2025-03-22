After Sambhal, Neja Mela stalled in Moradabad

MEERUT After the controversy over the Neja Mela in Sambhal, the fair has been stalled in Moradabad’s Bilari in wake of Hindu organisations protesting over the event held every year in Thaunla village on the border of Sambhal. The district administration has denied permission for the event, saying that to maintain uniformity in decisions across the division, the fair will not be permitted in Moradabad also. ASP (Sambhal) Shrish Chandra conducting a meeting with the Neja Mela Committee members at Kotwali Sadar police station on Monday. (Sourced)

“Following the controversy in Sambhal, Hindu outfits have submitted memorandums, demanding that the fair be banned in Moradabad, just as in Sambhal. They argue that the fair is organized in memory of Syed Salar Masood Ghazi (Ghazi Miyan), the general of Mahmud Ghaznavi, who looted the Somnath temple,” said Bilari sub divisional magistrate (SDM) VK Singh.

“After protests from Hindu organizations, reports were sought from the police and LIU (Local Intelligence Unit). So far, no one has applied for permission to hold the fair. Such events cannot be organized without official approval,” he added.

The SDM also mentioned that the head of Thaunla village had also passed a resolution in the Gram Sabha, opposing the Neja Mela and demanding that it not be organised.

Meanwhile in Sambhal, five members of the Neja Committee have been bound with sureties of ₹5 lakh each. The Neja fairs were scheduled to be held on March 25, 26, and 27. The fairs in Shahbazpur Sura Nagla and Khetapur were planned for March 25. The administration had already denied permission for the fair in Shahbazpur Sura Nagla, and now it has been stated that permission will not be given for Khetapur also.

ASP (Sambhal) Shrish Chandra said strict vigilance is being maintained. “Installation of the Neja fair shield has been prohibited, and therefore, the fair will not be held. Precautionary monitoring is being carried out, and if anyone attempts to disturb the atmosphere, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.