Agra gears up for Janakpuri fest

lucknow news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:34 AM IST

According to tradition, no auspicious event is organised during ‘Pitra Paksh’ but in Agra, ‘Ram Barat’ is taken out and the grand gathering reaches a locality decked up as Janakpuri where symbolic marriage of Ram and Sita is solemnised.

Ram Barat (File photo)
ByHemendra Chaturvedi

Agra The Taj city is decked up for a festive week, with Janakpuri celebration round the corner. The renowned ‘Ram Barat’ will traverse the roads through the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday before reaching Dayalbagh locality, decorated tastefully as Janakpuri to play host to the Ram Barat and.

The festivity is being held after two years due to the pandemic..

This year festivities began on Sunday with ‘Shobha Yatra’ of Lord Ganesh. The denizens showered flower petals on tableaux and conducted ‘Maha-arti’ with 1000 earthen lamps to seek smooth conduct of weeklong festivities which will continue till September 24.

The traditional Ram Barat will begin from Mankameshwar temple on Wednesday evening and reach Janakpuri at Dayalbagh next morning after crossing various localities. The ‘Ram Barat’ will stay there for three days before returning on September 24.

“Various events will be organized at Janakpuri and a grand ‘Janak Mahal’ has been prepared which is venue of all the proceedings during stay of Ram Barat. The festivities began with Ganesh Shobha Yatra on Sunday,” said Kumar Lalit, media in charge, Janakpuri.

“According to tradition, no auspicious event is organised during ‘Pitra Paksh’ but in Agra, we organise ‘Ram Barat’ and the grand gathering reaches Janakpuri where symbolic marriage of Ram and Sita is solemnised,” said Kumar Lalit.

‘Despite changing times, ‘Ram Barat’ and ‘Janakpuri’ remain a major event and attract even those from nearby districts,” he said.

In old days, cinema halls used to conduct movie shows all through the night when Ram Barat moved and those having houses and shops on the route invited others to view it.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

