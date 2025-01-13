Agra lawyers back ‘one campus, one bar’ proposal in poll

A move towards unifying the legal community at Agra civil court gained momentum on Monday, as 135 votes were cast in favour of the ‘one campus, one bar’ proposal during a polling session held at the Agra Bar Hall. Out of the 553 members who voted, 344 supported the proposal, while 209 opposed it. The Agra Civil Court campus currently houses more than six bar association (Sourced)

Vinod Shukla, secretary of the Agra Bar Association, confirmed that the voting process began on schedule, followed by a counting session. The proposal to merge the various bar associations at the civil court into a single unified entity saw strong backing, with Shukla highlighting its importance for the future of the legal community.

The executive committee of the Agra Bar Association will meet on January 15 to discuss how to implement the unified bar concept. Shukla mentioned that the committee would work with other local bars to plan the next steps.

Hari Dutt Sharma, the former president of the association, who introduced the idea during his tenure, expressed his support for the outcome. “A unified Bar will strengthen the voice of lawyers and bring in better financial resources through the sale of vakalatnama. This will also help the families of lawyers who face untimely death during their practice,” Sharma said.

The push for a single bar association at Agra Civil Court follows a disrupted meeting last Friday, where the proposal failed to gain consensus due to internal disagreements, particularly over the participation of non-members. The meeting was called off, and a poll was scheduled for January 13 to allow members to formally vote on the matter.

The Agra Civil Court campus currently houses more than six bar associations, leading to fragmentation within the legal community. This disunity has often made it difficult to effectively address the concerns of lawyers.

Senior advocate Vijay Pal Singh Chauhan stressed the need for a unified bar to improve welfare schemes and provide a stronger, more cohesive voice for the legal community.