Agra police nab 5 members of int’l cyber fraud gang

Five members of international gang involved in cyber frauds were arrested by Agra Police from Delhi on Monday. The accused used to operate through a Whatsapp group wherein they used to get application downloaded by providing third party links and getting investments in name of IPO to extract money. These accused in foreign nations used to provide account details of Indian corporate and SIM cards for those lured for stock investment trading and task jobs. (Sourced)

Those arrested are Prem Saud aka Prem Bahadur Saud from Nepal presently residing in Amar Colony at Delhi, Ravi Kumar Suryavanshi from Rohini in Delhi, Akbar aka Allauddin from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Imran from Ghaziabad and Athani from Farukkhabad. They were booked under sections 318(4)/319(2)/336(3)/338/ 340(2) /3/5 of BNS and 66D IT Act, police said.

“On October 4, an Agra resident lodged a complaint against some unidentified accused for having invited to join a new Whatsapp group. Therein a proposal was made for investing in IPO for which the complainant was asked to download an application,” said deputy commissioner of police (Agra city) Suraj Rai at a press conference here.

“As the app was not on google play store thus, a third party link was made available by accused. Later, the complainant fulfilled his KYC and logged in through his own account. Then the complainant was asked to deposit money of ₹18.5 lakh in different bank accounts,” the DCP added.

The complainant was not able to withdraw the amount and later he realised that he had fallen in the trap of cyber frauds. When he sought his money back, he was removed from the group. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with cyber police at Agra.

“The mobile and laptops of those arrested have been seized. On interrogation, it was revealed that these five were in contact with those engaged in cyber frauds at Cambodia, Laos, Hong Kong and Vietnam,” Rai added.

These accused in foreign nations used to provide account details of Indian corporate and SIM cards for those lured for stock investment trading and task jobs, he said.

“The investigating cyber police team came across 85 lakh bank accounts when numbers attained from accused arrested were run on cyber crime reporting portal. The complainant of Agra got ₹13 lakh back after a court order out of ₹18.5 lakh duped,” Rai said.