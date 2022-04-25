Agra reports 8 fresh Covid cases; active cases reach 36
Agra on Monday reported eight fresh Covid cases taking the tally of active cases in the district to 36.
On Sunday, Agra had reported 15 positive cases creating a scare as such a high number of cases in a day was reported after about two months.
“Cases are rising again and it’s time to remain alert especially in case if someone from National Capital Region (NCR) has visited you and there are symptoms, including pain, fever, sneezing, cough and even stomach disorder then one is advised to go for Covid testing at the earliest,” said Agra chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava.
He said “We are keeping a close eye on areas reporting more positive cases and presently attention is towards localities of Dayalbagh and Shahganj in Agra as most cases are from these areas. Earlier, cases were coming from Kamla Nagar area.”
District magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh on twitter said the average positivity rate in Agra continues to be 1.28 % while the recovery rate is steady at 98.61 % in Agra district. Over 26 lakh samples have been tested since Agra reported first five cases of COVID-19 in state of Uttar Pradesh on March 02, 2020.
In all 36,218 have tested positive for Covid-19 in Agra since the outbreak. As many as 35717 got cured while 465 have lost their lives.
The CMO advised caution and asked locals to avoid crowded places and enhance use of mask.
Health officials stressed on testing and speedy vaccination. However, the precautionary third dose for those 18 plus and below 60 is yet to begin in Agra. Private hospitals, allowed to give this booster dose at a fixed price, are yet to take the initiative.
Punjab records one Covid death, 20 new cases
Punjab on Monday reported one Covid-related fatality while 20 fresh cases surfaced across the state. It also included three death cases that were not reported earlier, according to a medical bulletin. Meanwhile, the infection tally climbed to 7,59,442, of which 167 cases remain active. Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported eight followed by six in Mohali and three in Patiala. Punjab has witnessed 349 fresh cases of Covid-19 in April so far, it said.
Lucknow: Day after two girls test Covid positive, samples collected at LMGC
A day after two students tested positive for Covid at the La Martiniere Girls' College in Lucknow, health department staff took samples of 140 school staff members and 96 students, including those staying in the hostel, on Monday. LMGC is closed for two days — Monday and Tuesday (April 25 and 26). Parents of the two LMGC girls, who are siblings, also tested positive for Covid, according to health officials.
AAP’s power freebie in Punjab meaningless when there is no power: Sidhu
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday led a protest against power shortage in the state, near the Rajpura thermal plant in Patiala district. “The power demand will peak in June and July, when it is expected to reach 17,000 MW, but the state government is unable to supply even regular power when load is just 7,500 MW,” Sidhu said. According to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's new president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, he had no knowledge about the protest.
Delhi yet again reports over 1,000 daily Covid cases, positivity rate at 6.42%
Delhi on Monday saw a slight dip in its daily Covid-19 tally with 1,011 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 18,75,887, according to the health department's bulletin. One patient also died and 817 others recovered during the same period. The active cases in the national capital rose to 4,168 and the positivity rate stood at 6.42 per cent. This is the fourth consecutive day Delhi reported over 1,000 cases.
Traffic cops fine 1,983 delivery agents for helmetless driving in special drive
Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic police has in the past 20 days fined 1,983 delivery executives working for a host of food and grocery delivery platforms for riding without helmets. The special drive was started on April 5 after the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey warned the representatives of such delivery companies and instructed them to ensure that their delivery agents follow traffic rules.
