Agra reports 8 fresh Covid cases; active cases reach 36

Agra on Monday reported eight fresh Covid cases taking the tally of active cases in the district to 36.

On Sunday, Agra had reported 15 positive cases creating a scare as such a high number of cases in a day was reported after about two months.

“Cases are rising again and it’s time to remain alert especially in case if someone from National Capital Region (NCR) has visited you and there are symptoms, including pain, fever, sneezing, cough and even stomach disorder then one is advised to go for Covid testing at the earliest,” said Agra chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava.

He said “We are keeping a close eye on areas reporting more positive cases and presently attention is towards localities of Dayalbagh and Shahganj in Agra as most cases are from these areas. Earlier, cases were coming from Kamla Nagar area.”

District magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh on twitter said the average positivity rate in Agra continues to be 1.28 % while the recovery rate is steady at 98.61 % in Agra district. Over 26 lakh samples have been tested since Agra reported first five cases of COVID-19 in state of Uttar Pradesh on March 02, 2020.

In all 36,218 have tested positive for Covid-19 in Agra since the outbreak. As many as 35717 got cured while 465 have lost their lives.

The CMO advised caution and asked locals to avoid crowded places and enhance use of mask.

Health officials stressed on testing and speedy vaccination. However, the precautionary third dose for those 18 plus and below 60 is yet to begin in Agra. Private hospitals, allowed to give this booster dose at a fixed price, are yet to take the initiative.