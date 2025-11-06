Agra set to get science park and planetarium

The foundation stone of a science park and planetarium was laid in the Taj city near Kothi Meena Bazar ground on Thursday. After Lucknow and Gorakhpur, Agra will be the third Uttar Pradesh city to get a modernised science park and planetarium which will come up in 18 months’ time. Foundation laying ceremony for science park and planetarium underway in Agra on November 6, 2025. (HT photo)

Union minister of state and Agra MP Prof SP Singh Baghel, Uttar Pradesh science and technology minister Anil Kumar, and higher education minister Yogendra Upadhayay were present on the occasion. State minister Anil Kumar said as per the wishes of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, every division of UP will have a science park.

“This third science park and planetarium of Uttar Pradesh in Agra will be high in technology where besides students, the common man will also get an opportunity to experience new advances in science and technology, artificial intelligence, cyber security and robotics,” Kumar added. The project will cost ₹39.62 crore and will be completed in 18 months, he said.

“A dedicated gallery at the science park and planetarium will allow a window to students with modern science and also with ancient developments made in science by India,” said higher education minister Yogendra Upadhayay.

Union minister of state Prof SP Singh Baghel that the science park and planetarium will provide an opportunity to students about latest developments in astronomy which, in turn, will encourage academic tourism and will create new job opportunities.