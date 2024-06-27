 ‘Agro & food processing sector to generate over 2L jobs in UP’ - Hindustan Times
‘Agro & food processing sector to generate over 2L jobs in UP’

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 27, 2024 08:45 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh government’s move to set up 15 agro and food processing parks in cities like Varanasi, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur, is significantly boosting farmers’ incomes and generating employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

(Pic for representation)
According to a press release of Invest UP - an agency formed to promote investment and industrial development in the state, agro-processing clusters in Kanpur-rural, Lucknow, Sitapur, and Mathura are directly benefiting over 16,000 farmers. Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 attracted 1,483 investment proposals worth 81,309 crore in the food-processing sector. These proposals have the potential to create 2,90,531 jobs.

Infrastructure and industrial development commissioner and agriculture production commissioner of Uttar Pradesh Manoj Kumar Singh said incentives, subsidies, and facilities provided under the Uttar Pradesh Food Processing Industry Policy are significantly contributing to investment and job creation in this sector.

He said with 15 agro and food processing parks, clusters, mega food parks, four agri-export zones, and 10 Inland Container Depots (ICDs), Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a hub for food processing in India.

Uttar Pradesh’s ‘poorvanchal’ (eastern region) region received the highest number of investment proposals (432) in the food processing sector. In comparison, ‘pashchimanchal’ (western region) of the state received 316 investment proposals, Madhyanchal (central region) 172, and Bundelkhand has received 60 investment intents in this sector.

