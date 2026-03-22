Ahead of 2027 polls, Akhilesh promises ₹40K annual aid, other schemes for UP women

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday announced that if his party is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, underprivileged women will get ₹40,000 annually under the Samajwadi pension scheme. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a press conference in Lucknow. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference at SP headquarters here, he said, “While in power, the Samajwadi Party had launched the Rani Lakshmibai Scheme under which courageous women were honoured. If voted to power, the SP government will once again launch similar initiatives. The Samajwadi pension will also be reinstated and we will work towards providing an annual sum of ₹40,000 to underprivileged women.”

Attacking the government over law and order, the SP chief alleged: “In UP, law and order has been murdered. Murders are being committed openly. If the BJP government continues to use police force for political ends, law and order can never be restored.” “Wherever BJP governments are in power, women and girls are unsafe. Law and order is in a shambles and corruption is rampant,” he alleged.

Speaking on the newly inaugurated Green Corridor in Lucknow, Yadav claimed, “The so-called Green Corridor will require police deployment at every single intersection. There is absolutely no space for pedestrians. The design of the corridor violates established engineering standards. A Green Corridor is being constructed at a cost of ₹7,000 crore, whereas a 6-lane or 8-lane road could have been built using the same amount.”

On the upcoming West Bengal polls, he claimed: “No matter what the BJP does in Bengal or how many officials they transfer, Mamata Banerjee will win the elections there once again.”