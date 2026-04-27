Ahead of 2027 polls, Ganga Eway to put UP in pole position

: If expressways are a measure of development, Uttar Pradesh is set to have a leading position on the infrastructure map with nearly 60% of India’s total expressway network. On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 594-km six-lane access-controlled Ganga Expressway, the longest in the country, from Hardoi district. The expressway will reduce the travel time between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, benefitting rural regions that have long remained outside the development mainstream. (For representation only)

The project marks the last big-ticket infrastructure initiative of the Yogi Adityanath government before Uttar Pradesh heads into assembly polls in early 2027 and its inauguration follows the opening of the Noida International Airport by the Prime Minister on March 28.

Built at a cost of ₹36,230 crore, the expressway will connect Meerut to Prayagraj, traversing 12 districts – Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

Positioned as a game-changer in connectivity and logistics, the expressway is expected to reinforce UP’s image as a frontrunner in infrastructure-led growth.

The expressway will reduce the travel time between western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, benefitting rural regions that have long remained outside the development mainstream.

Existing highway routes are less efficient when compared to the Ganga Expressway, particularly for traffic moving from North India towards the East—covering South Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal via Varanasi.

In addition, the government has announced plans to establish industrial clusters along all expressways, including the Ganga Expressway.

The expressway will cover 140 water bodies and feature seven road overbridges, 17 interchanges, 14 major bridges, 126 minor bridges, 28 flyovers, 50 vehicle underpasses, 171 light vehicle underpasses, 160 small vehicle underpasses and 946 culverts—making it one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the country.

Ahead of the inauguration, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has begun allotting plots in the Integrated Manufacturing and Logistics Clusters (IMLCs) being developed along the expressway and has invited online applications.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had last year directed the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority to ensure that the benefits of the state’s improved connectivity reach both citizens and investors. The investment generated through these clusters is expected to create employment opportunities for more than 10 lakh youth.

Economic landscape to be transformed

Widely seen as a game changer for rural development,

the project is expected to significantly transform the economic and social landscape as it opens new avenues of growth for more than 500 villages along its route.

In districts like Hapur and Bulandshahr, farmers and youth believe that improved connectivity will make it easier to transport agricultural produce to larger markets, increasing their income.

Crops such as wheat, sugarcane, potatoes, and pulses—produced in large quantities in these districts—can be transported more efficiently to bigger markets. This will reduce costs and improve price realization for farmers. Additionally, the development of cold storage facilities, warehousing, and logistics hubs is anticipated.

Areas along the expressway are likely to see the emergence of petrol pumps, hotels, eateries, transport hubs, and small industries. This will directly benefit local communities. While many people have already found employment during the construction phase, future opportunities in transportation, logistics, and service sectors are expected to rise significantly.

Sensors to monitor quality, comfort

To ensure world-class status, the Uttar Pradesh government had signed an agreement with the ETH Zurich University and the RTDT Laboratories AG of Switzerland in May this year.

The pact was signed to implement systems based on artificial intelligence (AI) and sensors for monitoring the expressway’s quality and comfort.

According to the UPEIDA, this technology can detect and fix road defects during the construction phase itself. After successful implementation of this technology on the Ganga Expressway, it will be used on the 91.35-km Gorakhpur Link Expressway connecting Gorakhpur with the Purvanchal Expressway.

“Swiss technology is being used to ensure riding quality and comfort,” said Nand Gopal Gupta, state industrial development minister.

The sensors measure ups and downs and the comfort level of the road, allowing immediate corrective action wherever necessary.

Project Overview

* Access-controlled expressway spans 594 km (6 lanes, expandable to 8 lanes)

* Connects Meerut to Prayagraj, covering 12 districts and 519 villages

* Developed in record time of 3 years and 3 months, under PPP by UPEIDA

* Total project cost: ₹36,200 crore (including land acquisition)

Developers and Execution

* Adani Enterprises Limited (via Adani Road Transport Ltd - ARTL): Executed 464 km (80%). Deployed 12,000+ workforce and heavy machinery at peak

* IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd: Developed 130 km (20%)

Connectivity and Efficiency

* Travel time reduced from 11 hours to 6 hours

* Average speeds improved from 50–60 kmph to 100 kmph

* Estimated fuel savings of 30%

* Enhances connectivity across freight and passenger corridors

Economic Impact

* Annual logistics savings estimated at ₹25,000–30,000 crore

* Potential to increase Uttar Pradesh’s GDP by over ₹1 lakh crore

* Boost to state revenues via industrial output and land value appreciation

Industrial and Infrastructure Linkages

* Connects power projects in Mirzapur

* Links defence manufacturing hub in Kanpur

* Improves access to rail hubs in Rae Bareli

* Enhances connectivity to Lucknow airport

* 11 industrial corridors planned across all 12 districts

Social and Regional Impact

* Expected to benefit 8 crore people

* Strengthens rural-urban connectivity

* Tourism & Cultural Connectivity

* Improves access to Garhmukteshwar, Kalkidham, Belhadevi, Chandrika (Shakti Peeth), Triveni Sangam

* Boost to spiritual tourism economy

Faster Travel

* Ganga Expressway will allow trucks to cruise at 80 kmph.

Increased Safety

* Controlled access with opposing traffic separated by a 15-metre wide median, along with features like real time monitoring of traffic through high definition cameras installed at every kilometre.

* Metal beam crash barriers all along the expressway on the left side.

Fuel Efficiency

* Smoother traffic flow and less time spent idling or braking at intersections leads to lower fuel consumption. This also reduces the wear and tear of the vehicle.

Reduced Number of Toll Plazas

* Ganga Expressway has been designed to stop at only three locations in the entire length of the expressway for tolling.