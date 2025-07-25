Ahead of int’l trade show, UP holds roadshow in Mumbai

The Uttar Pradesh government held a roadshow showcasing the state’s industrial growth in Mumbai on Friday ahead of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) likely to be organised at Greater Noida from September 25 to 29. UPITS a platform to display state’s talent, traditions, said UP MSME, Khadi and village industries minister Rakesh Sachan at the Mumbai roadshow (HT file)

An official spokesman called this a strategic move to position Uttar Pradesh as a national hub for investment and exports. The roadshow, organised at Walchand Hirachand Hall, IMC Building, Churchgate in the economic capital of the country, aimed at attracting business leaders, sourcing agencies, and institutional buyers from Maharashtra. It not only showcased the opportunities available in Uttar Pradesh but also opened doors for new industrial partnerships between the two states.

Uttar Pradesh’s minister for MSME, Khadi and village industries Rakesh Sachan was the chief guest while senior officials from the Maharashtra government and top representatives from India’s leading industry bodies also attended the roadshow. Sachan said, “UPITS is not just a trade fair — it’s a global platform to showcase the talent and traditions of Uttar Pradesh. Schemes like ODOP and PM Vishwakarma are helping local artisans and MSMEs gain international recognition.”

V. Pandian, commissioner of industries, said the trade show will connect key sectors such as food processing, textiles, electronics, engineering and ODOP products. The event will feature special B2B meetings, international buyer delegations and dedicated export clusters that will highlight UP’s growing industrial strength.

Neeraj Khanna, chairman, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), said, “Exporting handcrafted products made by Indian artisans is crucial for the country’s socio-economic growth. UPITS is a big step in that direction.” Representatives from the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Builders Association of India (BAI) and India Expo Mart praised the UP government’s forward-thinking approach and committed to building stronger business ties with the state.

A short film was also shown and a presentation on UPITS was made on the occasion. The success of previous editions — which attracted millions of visitors and trade inquiries worth thousands of crores — shows the clear vision to make UPITS 2025 one of the most impactful trade shows in the country.