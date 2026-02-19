Ahead of Yogi’s visit, UP govt finalising proposal for Japan, Singapore cities

Ahead of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s proposed visit to Japan and Singapore likely to take place later this month, the Uttar Pradesh government is finalising a proposal to set up dedicated industries areas for the two countries by earmarking a large chunk of land for them in Greater Noida. These cities will be known as Japan City and Singapore City. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has previously visited Myanmar, Mauritius, Nepal and Russia. (HT file)

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has sent a proposal in this regard to the state government. This will be Yogi’s fifth foreign tour. He has previously visited Myanmar, Mauritius, Nepal and Russia.

During the CM’s visit, companies from Japan and Singapore will be offered land in these cities to expedite foreign investment, said a senior official of the state government. In a letter issued on February 18, 2026, the YEIDA informed the infrastructure and industrial development commissioner that land has been identified within the Authority’s notified area for the two proposed cities.

RK Singh, YEIDA CEO, said the plan related to land acquisition for both cities has been prepared. According to the letter, in reference to the CM’s proposed official visit to Japan and Singapore, the Authority had been asked to identify suitable land within its jurisdiction for Japan City and Singapore City and provide the necessary information.

Accordingly, Sector 5A and Sector 7 have been proposed for these projects. Under the Authority’s master plan, both Sector 5A and Sector 7 are designated as multipurpose industrial areas. In these sectors, a minimum of 70 percent land use has been earmarked for industrial purposes.

Additionally, residential use has been capped at a maximum of 12 percent, commercial use at a maximum of 13 percent, and institutional facilities at a minimum of 5 percent. The letter states that these sectors can be developed as integrated industrial cities. For Japan City, 500-acre land has been proposed in Sector 5A, Greater Noida.

Similarly, 500-acre land has been proposed in Sector 7, Greater Noida, for Singapore City. Land acquisition has been proposed for both projects. The development of these sectors is proposed to be carried out under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode.

UP CM to give push to USD 1 trillion economy goal

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will give a big push to achieve the goal set by his government to make Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy by 2027–2030 during his tour to Japan and Singapore. A roadshow is also proposed in Imperial Hotel, Tokyo, where the CM will deliver introductory remarks in Japanese to connect with the local audience.

Besides Tokyo, Yogi will also visit Yamanashi, Osaka and Kyoto. He is proposed to meet the governors of Tokyo, Yamanashi and the Indian diaspora in Japan. According to the state government, dates for the CM’s visit are being finalised in close coordination with the ministry of external affairs, the Embassy of India in Tokyo and the High Commissions of India Singapore.

In Tokyo, a conference on the Japan–Uttar Pradesh Partnership for Manufacturing, Mobility and Technology is also proposed. In this roundtable conference, top Japanese corporations of several sectors, including automotive, EV, electronics, rail, engineering, chemicals, logistics, including companies already operating in India/UP will also take part.

The Invest UP team will also explore new investment in the state’s industrial parks and corridors. A joint interaction with Japanese and Indian media to communicate key outcomes and the strategic importance of UP–Japan partnership is also proposed, said an official of the state government.

In Singapore, the CM will be stationed at Shangri-La where the UP–Singapore economic partnership in the field of urban development, smart cities, water management, and skills collaboration will be in focus along with foreign investment.

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SICCI), FICCI and other business federations and chambers will also help Invest UP in finalising MoUs. These interactions will take place at the Shangri-La or on the Indian High Commission premises. The delegation will also flagship urban and logistics projects relevant for replication in Uttar Pradesh.