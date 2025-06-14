AI Pragya’ programme brings future tech to youth

: A special training session under the Uttar Pradesh government’s AI Pragya initiative was held at Government ITI, Aliganj, on Friday. The programme, organised by the centre for e-Governance in collaboration with 1M1B, aims to train 10 lakh people in artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies by the end of 2025. Over 120 students attended the session, which covered topics including AI basics, cybersecurity, AI ethics, real-world use cases, and career opportunities. (For representation only)

Launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on May 9, AI Pragya is part of a wider effort to strengthen employment, education, agriculture, healthcare, and governance through technology. A government order was issued on April 24, to implement the programme across the state. Students expressed enthusiasm for the hands-on learning experience

.

The session was inaugurated by Neha Jain, special secretary, IT and electronics, and state coordinator, centre for e-Governance, along with ITI principal Raj Kumar Yadav. Over 120 students attended the session, which covered topics including AI basics, cybersecurity, AI ethics, real-world use cases, and career opportunities.

Speaking at the event, Neha Jain said AI Pragya will equip youth with future-ready skills and prepare them for jobs in AI, data science, and related fields. She encouraged students to take full advantage of the training.