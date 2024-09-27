AI Ramayan Darshan: Cutting-edge technology brings epic to life

LUCKNOW Visitors at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida were enthralled by the state culture department’s pavilion - ‘AI Ramayan Darshan’- a remarkable confluence of spirituality and modernity. It was lauded for its innovative approach in bringing ancient heritage to life using cutting-edge technology, making it one of the highlights of the trade show. Each image reflected a beautiful blend of simplicity and grandeur, combining historical authenticity with artistic imagination. (Sourced)

Ayodhya was shown in its ancient glory with various key events from the life of lord Ram brought to life in a grand visual presentation. Background music ‘Ram Siya Ram’ made the pavilion more attractive.

The AI-generated ‘Ramayan Darshan’ presented epic moments of Ramayan such as lord Ram’s education in the gurukul with his brothers, ‘Sita swayamvar’, his exile, ‘Sita Haran’, ‘Lanka dahan’, and ‘Ravan vadh’.

The exhibition’s unique fusion of reality and heritage, spirituality and modernity, sparked widespread interest at the trade show.

Visitors took selfies and shared their experiences on how the AI-generated Ramayan enabled them to relive the timeless and inspiring moments of lord Ram’s life.