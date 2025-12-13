AI will help SP defeat BJP, curb electoral malpractices: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has asserted that his party is developing a strategy to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, speaking at the Vision India Summit in Hyderabad, on Saturday. (Sourced)

At the Vision India Summit organised by the SP in Hyderabad, on Saturday, Akhilesh said AI technology must be harnessed to strengthen law enforcement and ensure public safety. “We shall make the best use of AI in curbing electoral malpractices in the next assembly elections in UP,” he said.

He expressed confidence that future advancements in AI would promote positive thinking and a constructive outlook among people.

The SP chief reiterated that his party was firmly opposed to divisive politics and said the Vision India platform was working with the sole objective of countering such tendencies through positive, development-oriented and progressive politics.

The summit, the second after Bengaluru, was held to familiarise youth with technology in governance, with the party planning similar events in major cities across the country.

Raising concerns over the surge in cybercrime, Akhilesh Yadav said UP was witnessing the highest number of cyber offences in the country, with cyber scams increasing at an alarming rate. He pointed out that cyber fraudsters were not only targeting ordinary citizens but were also cheating high-ranking officials, including IAS officers and judges.

Responding to questions on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the exercise was being misused by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

He noted that while the government claims the state has a population of nearly 25 crore, the SIR process could lead to the deletion of nearly three crore voters from the electoral rolls. He attributed the loss of legitimate votes to the improper use of technology and accused the BJP of resorting to SIR purely to gain an electoral advantage in states like Uttar Pradesh.

Describing the SIR as a “backdoor National Register of Citizens,” Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the government was using the exercise to indirectly implement NRC, as it was unable to do so directly.

Akhilesh Yadav also reaffirmed that the Samajwadi Party would continue to remain part of the INDIA alliance, reiterating his commitment to collective opposition unity against the BJP.