Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the government's priority is to position UP as the leading state in the country in terms of a modern, accessible and world-class urban transportation system. Aiming to make UP country's leading state in world-class urban transportation: Adityanath

Therefore, he said, efficiency and transparency must be ensured at every level from construction to operations.

Adityanath was conducting a high-level review meeting on Monday regarding the progress of ongoing metro projects in the state, the UP government said in a statement.

He issued directives ensuring that all work be completed within the stipulated timelines and to the highest standards of quality. He also directed that regular coordination meetings be held between the Metro Rail Corporation and the concerned departments.

Adityanath said that the Metro is not only a mode of transport but also a powerful catalyst for boosting urban economies and attracting investment. He instructed officials to develop new revenue streams to ensure the financial viability of the Metro projects.

He emphasised promoting commercial activities within stations and premises such as multi-level parking, retail outlets, food courts and office spaces as well as maximising opportunities for advertising and digital branding, and optimising the utilisation of metro-owned land and other assets.

Emphasis was laid on generating substantial revenue, enhancing land values and increasing private sector participation through transit-oriented development to ensure that the metro projects become self-sustaining in the long run.

He directed that multi-modal connectivity be strengthened in conjunction with the metro network and that "last-mile connectivity" be prioritised to ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers from their homes to their final destinations.

To this end, Metro stations are to be integrated with city bus services, e-rickshaws, taxis and app-based transport services.

During the meeting, the progress of the Metro projects in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra was reviewed.

It was reported that the approximately 23-kilometre-long corridor of the Lucknow Metro is fully operational. Furthermore, as part of its expansion plan, the target has been set to complete the Charbagh-Vasant Kunj corridor by the year 2030, thereby providing modern connectivity to the densely populated areas of Old Lucknow.

Work is progressing rapidly on both corridors totalling 32.4 kilometres in length of the Kanpur Metro project; operations have already commenced on a section of approximately 15 kilometres, and the remaining work is scheduled for completion by March 2027.

Regarding the Agra Metro project, which spans approximately 29.4 kilometres, operations are currently underway on the priority section ; the objective is to complete Corridor-1 by June 2026 and Corridor-2 in a phased manner by 2027.

During the meeting, it was also noted that the utilisation of Metro services is steadily increasing, with a large number of passengers in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Agra using the Metro daily. This has resulted in reduced traffic congestion on the roads and significant time savings for commuters.

Through improved operational management and the utilisation of energy-efficient technologies while keeping operating costs under control, a significant increase has been recorded in non-fare revenue sources, such as advertising, retail, branding and the utilisation of station premises. Revenue amounting to approximately ₹222 crore was recorded in the year 2024-25.

Chief Minister Adityanath directed officials to ensure the regular monitoring of all projects, emphasising that there must be absolutely no compromise on technical quality and transparency must be maintained throughout the execution of the works, the statement said.

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