AIMPLB seeks extension of deadline for registration of Waqf properties on Umeed portal

LUCKNOW The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has filed an application in the Supreme Court, seeking extension of the December 5 deadline for the registration of Waqf properties on Umeed portal, along with making the process simpler and more user-friendly. The stakeholders had earlier requested the government to extend it by at least two years as documents of most of the Waqf properties are yet to be digitised. Currently, there are around 1.26 lakh registered Waqf properties in UP. (Pic for representation)

The next hearing on the portal issue is scheduled for October 28.

A meeting of AIMPLB’s executive committee was held in Delhi on Sunday evening to discuss important issues of the community. An appeal was made to all the mutawallis (caretakers) and Waqf committees to upload their documents on the Umeed portal. A discussion was also held on the Supreme Court’s recent interim order on Waqf Amendment Act (2025).

Chairperson of Islamic Centre of India and member of AIMPLB executive committee, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, said: “An application has been given in the Supreme Court stating that as the December 5 deadline is approaching there are more than one lakh waqf properties in the state and the documents of merely a few hundred properties have been uploaded on the Umeed portal. While many properties are in rural areas, people there are also less educated. The portal is slow and there is also a network issue in rural pockets. Hence we have asked for extension of the deadline by at least two more years citing issues that are being faced on the ground.”

“Many people are not in possession of the required papers and they are in the process of obtaining them from departments concerned. This is also a reason for seeking extension of the deadline,” he added.

A review was also done in the meeting regarding ongoing cases related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Along with this, performance reports of committees on madrasas, women’s wing, etc were also assessed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Asaduddin Owaisi, Maulana Sajjad Nomani, along with other members and stakeholders.