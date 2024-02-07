‘AIMPLB will review UCC and then decide future course of action’

Reacting to the tabling of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Uttarakhand assembly, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board has said the Board will review the code before deciding on the future course of action. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, vice-president of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (FILE PHOTO)

“Uniform code means it should be uniform, but some communities have been left out of the code. Then Article 25 of the constitution guarantees religious freedom which is a personal matter. How far can governments infringe in personal and religious rights of communities is debatable. As for AIMPLB, we will study the code and then consider whether to approach the courts,” Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, vice-president of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, while the Samajwadi Party stated that it will oppose the UCC if it went against Muslim Personal Law, the Bharatiya Janata Party welcomed the move by Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Samajwadi Party MP from Moradabad, ST Hasan, said, “If the UCC contradicts Muslim Personal Law or the instructions outlined in the Quran, we will oppose it. For 75 years the country has been running peacefully, the rest of the laws are common—be it criminal or civil laws—they do not differentiate between Hindu or Muslim. But so far as Personal Laws are concerned, they are different—mine are different, so are yours, tribals have different—will you end all those?”

“It is unnecessary to follow all laws, Gandhi ji had done civil disobedience. The country might have civil disobedience once again. Despite the enactment of the triple talaq law, instances of triple talaq still happening. However, if the UCC does not contradict the instructions of the Quran, we have no objections,” he added.

Reacting on Uttarakhand government’s move, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said: “I welcome the decision of the Uttarakhand government and congratulate the state’s chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the UCC move. This was among our three core issues and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stewardship, the BJP is ensuring that all its commitments will be realised.”

“All our commitments are in sync with the popular view. Who will be against population control in the country or the common civil code for that matter? Why should anyone have a problem as these measures are nothing but usher in uniformity. We believe that all citizens should be treated fairly, equally and UCC that our party ruled state of Uttarakhand has started merely ensures this,” Maurya said.

“Only those people who have political motives are creating panic; Look, how prime minister Modi got Muslim women free from the tyranny of triple talaq. He doesn’t take national interest and public interest decisions for vote bank politics. The BJP serves people when it gets the votes to run the government or else serves them being in opposition,” he added.