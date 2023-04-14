Revoke action against UP powermen: AIPEF

LUCKNOW The Federal Executive of All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Friday passed a resolution, demanding that all “vindictive actions taken against power employees and their leaders by the Uttar Pradesh government and the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL)” be withdrawn immediately. After the withdrawal of the strike, the UP Power Corporation started taking actions against the striking staff that included termination of services of low paid casual workers, suspension of employees, lodging FIRs etc, according to the resolution. (Pic for representation)

“These actions are in gross violation of the assurances given by energy minister on March 19, when, on his assurance power employees ended the 72-hour strike before time,” stated the resolution passed in Delhi, according to UP Rajya Vidyut Abhiyanta Sangh spokesman, Alok Kumar.

“One lakh power engineers across the country will not remain silent spectators and will be forced to resort to remedial actions. AIPEF calls upon engineers and employees across the country to be ready to struggle and make any sacrifice that may be required in support of U.P. engineers and employees,” the resolution warned.

The resolution said that due to the failure of the U.P. govt/UPPCL to honour a written bilateral agreement between the energy minister of UP government and the Sangharsh Samiti, and after several peaceful protests and measures such as work to rule, the employees were compelled to undertake a 72-hour strike from 10pm of March 16, 2023.

“However, after the intervention of the minister for energy (govt. of U.P.), the samiti gracefully withdrew the strike after 64 hours on March 19 at 2pm,” it said.

“It needs to be placed on record that the government of U.P did not take any step to avert the strike either by holding talks or agreement, as was done on December, 3, 2022 when the minister held discussions that led to the termination of the strike,” it said.

After the withdrawal of the strike, the UP Power Corporation started taking action against the striking staff that included termination of services of low paid casual workers, suspension of employees, lodging FIRs etc, according to the resolution.