With the help of the AI-powered facial recognition app ‘Trinetra’, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel in Bareilly on Tuesday caught a repeat offender from Shahjahanpur district with more than two dozen criminal cases. GRP uses ‘Trinetra’ app to catch repeat offender in Bareilly

Sharing further details, Bareilly junction GRP inspector Ajeet Pratap Singh said a team intercepted a person loitering at the railway platform and detained him for questioning, but he did not reveal anything.

“We, then, thought of using the Trinetra app provided to us on our phones. We clicked the photograph of the suspect to track his credentials. The suspect turned out to be a notorious criminal with over 25 cases of food poisoning, theft and looting that took place in moving trains,” he added.

He said the suspect was identified as Srikant, a resident of Kapseda village under Tilhar police station limits of Shahjahanpur district. He said Srikant’s entire criminal history and modus operandi popped up when his photograph was searched in the application.

It may be noted that ‘Trinetra’, meaning the third eye, was launched by then director general of police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh in December 2018. Access to this app was initially provided to senior police officials. Later, its access was extended to inspector- and sub-inspector-level officials after UP Special Task Force (STF) was handed over the functioning and upgradation works of the app.

STF deputy SP Deepak Kumar Singh said the app has been upgraded with details of around 8.5 lakh criminals or regular offenders that was collected through inputs from district police, prison department and GRP. He said it contained pictures, addresses and criminal history of each person in the database.