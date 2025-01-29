Airfares through the roof, flights to Prayagraj touch 56k mark

Ahead of Mauni Amavasya and other auspicious bathing days for the Mahakumbh Mela, airfares to Prayagraj from major cities have skyrocketed. While the ticket costs for Delhi to Prayagraj flights have soared to ₹20,000 or more from ₹5,000, one seeking to fly in from Mumbai must shell out anywhere between ₹20,000 to ₹56,000. (For representation)

This surge in ticket prices comes as airlines capitalise on the heightened demand, with lakhs of devotees reaching Prayagraj for the auspicious Mahakumbh. The surge is despite the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issuing directives to airlines to regulate airfares.

Flying non-stop from Delhi to Prayagraj with Akasa Airlines will cost one ₹24,262. Air India is charging ₹28,739 for the same route. Flights with layovers are even more expensive.

Similarly, the price of tickets for SpiceJet’s direct flight from Mumbai to Prayagraj starts at ₹20,482; Indigo’s tickets are priced at ₹27,851 and above. However, flights with layovers are priced much higher, ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹56,159.

‘Most ticket fares reasonable’

This sharp rise in fares has raised questions about the fairness of pricing.

An official of Indigo, on the condition of anonymity, defended the price hikes, saying, “The airlines have not overcharged anyone; most of the fares are reasonable. However, some flights that involve one or two layovers naturally cost more due to the increased distance. Our dynamic fares need to be competitive.”

100 flights in last 3 days: Airport director

The surge in demand is, however, being seen as a boost to the local aviation sector. Mukesh Upadhyaya, the director of Prayagraj airport, spoke with Hindustan Times about the growing number of flights arriving at Prayagraj. “It’s up to the airlines to decide the rates, but I am happy to see so many flights landing here. We used to receive around six to eight flights per day, but in the last three days alone, we’ve had around 100 flights, including a number of private charter planes. Presently, we have flights flying in from 17 cities daily,” he added.

Meanwhile, the airport had been preparing for the anticipated increase in air traffic. Upadhyaya mentioned that the parking capacity at the airport had been doubled and new security measures added.

“Currently, we are welcoming between 25 to 30 flights per day, in addition to five to eight chartered flights daily,” he added.

‘Unfair and unethical’

MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, in his post on X, said, “...it seems that the companies’ aim is to fill their pockets by exploiting the opportunity, rather than prioritising passenger convenience. I urge @DGCAIndia and @MoCA_GoI to please look into this and find a solution. There should generally be permanent regulation on airfares.”

AAP MP Raghav Chadha requested the government to intervene and stop the ‘arbitrary behaviour’ of the airline companies.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said: “This is not a time to exploit devotees but an opportunity to showcase dedication and hospitality. This is completely unfair and unethical.”