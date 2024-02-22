Airport-like Gomti Nagar rly station in Lucknow set for ‘take off’ on Feb 26

LUCKNOW Passengers will see a revamped Gomti Nagar Railway station equipped with airport-like facilities when it is inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on February 26. The north terminal building (G+2 floors) facing Vibhuti Khand is all ready to be inaugurated. The building also has a food plaza at the top (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Aditya Kumar, DRM, NER, Lucknow division said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the station through video conferencing.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be present in his constituency (Lucknow) to inaugurate the station, work of which was supervised by him. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath may also grace the grand event, said officials.

Team HT explored the entire station before it is dedicated to the public and found that entry to the station gives an airport-like feeling. “What makes the station different is the segregation of arrivals and departures. While a flyover is made for arrivals, departures will be through the ground floor of the terminal buildings on both sides,” said Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer, NER, Gorakhpur.

“While Charbagh railway station is a pride of the city’s heritage, Gomti Nagar will be the pride of new Lucknow with its modern facilities,” he added.

Spread over 10 acres of land, ₹350 crore has been spent on the station’s renovation over the past six years. The state-of-the-art facilities include a 32-metre north terminal (G+2) building on Vibhuti Khand side along with a 458-metre flyover on the first floor for passenger arrival with driveway. The Vibhuti Khand side of the premises also houses two commercial complexes (R1 and R2 G+4 buildings) right outside the terminal building with a total capacity of 177 shops.

“Out of 177 shops, 154 have been given on lease for 60 years, generating a revenue of ₹123 crore,” said Sudhir Singh, chief project manager, Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), which carried out the renovation work.

R1 and R2 also have a common basement that has a 750 vehicle capacity parking facility. Singh added that around 1,000 labourers and 50 engineers were deployed for the facelift job.

The north terminal has a large waiting area with modern ceilings, glass walls and a large food plaza with mall-like sunroof giving a view of nearby high-rise buildings in Vibhuti Khand. A large concourse (with a width of 28 metres) connects the two terminals and six platforms equipped with stairs, escalators and lifts. Metal detectors, bag scanners and separate toilets for the specially-abled, and 250-300 CCTV cameras are among the other facilities.

“The renovation work is being done in two phases and phase 1 has been completed. It is being handed over by RLDA to NER. Once the entire station is renovated, there will be a total of 26 lifts and 21 escalators,” said railway officials.