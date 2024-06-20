 Akasa Air to expand U.P. operations, eyes 100 weekly flights - Hindustan Times
Akasa Air to expand U.P. operations, eyes 100 weekly flights

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 21, 2024 05:00 AM IST

Currently, the airline operates 87 flights from the state and is eyeing the 100-flights-per-week mark in six months.

Eighteen months after its launch, Akasa Air is set to expand its operations in Uttar Pradesh (UP), targeting 100 flights per week.

Akasa Air to expand U.P. operations, eyes 100 weekly flights (pic for representation)
Akasa Air to expand U.P. operations, eyes 100 weekly flights (pic for representation)

Currently, the airline operates 87 flights from the state and is eyeing the 100-flights-per-week mark in six months. The airline currently connects five cities including Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur with key metros across the country. Akasa Air also connects Lucknow and Varanasi with three international destinations including Doha (Qatar), Riyadh and Jeddah (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) with one-stop flights (via Mumbai), catering to the surge in demand for air travel on these routes driven by business and leisure travelers.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Akasa Air’s fleet currently comprises 24 planes and plans to add eight more by the year-end. It has also ordered 224 planes from Boeing which will be delivered over eight to 10 years. Praveen Iyer, co-founder and chief commercial officer, Akasa Air said: “Our company’s ambitious growth plan reflects its commitment to providing more travel options and improving service frequency for passengers in UP.”

