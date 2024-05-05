Akash Anand rallies in UP postponed following FIR in hate speech case

Lucknow: The rallies of BSP national coordinator Akash Anand have been postponed in Uttar Pradesh following registration of an FIR in a hate speech case in Sitapur on April 29. In a post on X on Friday Akash said he talked with BSP supporters settled in 15 countries online. (HT FILE)

Akash launched his party’s election campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Nagina Lok Sabha seat on April 6. Later he addressed a series of rallies in west and east Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh and Kaushambi. His rallies gave momentum to the BSP campaign as a large number of party supporters joined the public meetings.

On April 29, Akash addressed public meetings in Sitapur in support of the party candidate from Sitapur Lok Sabha seat, Mahendra Yadav. Later the district police registered an FIR against Akash and 36 other party men over the violation of the model code of conduct under IPC sections-502(2) (promoting hatred), and Section 125 of the Representation of People’s Act.

Akash was to address public meetings in Lucknow and Kanpur on May 1 but both the meetings were postponed. The BSP leaders did not give reasons for the sudden postponement of the rallies but a BSP leader familiar with the development said the rallies had been deferred after the registration of the FIR against party coordinators as well as the candidates who were present in the meeting. BSP chief Mayawati has given clear instruction to the party leaders and workers to conduct the meetings according to the rules and policies set by the party, he said.

Another BSP leader said the rallies of Akash were planned in UP till May 1. Later the party did not release his itinerary in Uttar Pradesh. After the third phase polling he might restart election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X on Friday Akash said he talked with BSP supporters settled in 15 countries online. Some were working to strengthen the BSP in India from faraway countries like the US , France, Kuwait and Nigeria, he said.