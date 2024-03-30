Akbar Nagar deadline ends at midnight, LDA enrols 700 for PM Awas

As the deadline set by Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court for residents of Akbar Nagar to vacate the slum built illegally on government land ends at midnight on March 31 (Sunday), the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has enrolled 700 inhabitants out of 1200 for the PM Awas housing scheme at Vasant Kunj on Hardoi Road in the state capital so far for their resettlement. Akbar Nagar, Lucknow (HT File)

A large number of residents turned up on Saturday at the special camp that the development authority is running to register people for the housing scheme.

“All possible help is being extended to residents of Akbar Nagar, who are enrolling for PM Awas. Registration is being done with only ₹1000. Any further decision related with Akbar Nagar will be taken on Monday,” said Gyanendra Varma, additional secretary, LDA.

It was after the high court’s order that LDA reduced the registration fee for the PM Awas from ₹5000 to ₹1000 for Akbar Nagar residents. Each PM Awas will cost ₹4,79,550 after a subsidy of around ₹2.5 lakh.

“All applicants are being allotted houses at the time of the application itself. Each residential block has ground plus three floors. So, to ensure transparency, allotment of floors will be through lottery,” Varma added.

In December last year, the development authority had declared Akbar Nagar an illegal slum where houses have been constructed in an unauthorised manner on government land.

The LDA has already demolished 24 commercial establishments in Akbar Nagar.

Illegal construction sealed in Aminabad

The development authority on Saturday sealed an illegal construction at Ganne Wali Gali in Aminabad, where a commercial complex was being built on 2000 square feet land without an approved map.