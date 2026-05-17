‘Akhilesh confined to AC room’: Deputy CM Maurya counters bicycle remark

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya arrived in Prayagraj Saturday for a two-day visit, striking back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce diesel, petrol consumption. Maurya claimed Yadav’s sole occupation involves sitting in an air-conditioned room posting tweets.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

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Maurya described Yadav’s ‘PDA’ (Pichde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak: Backward Classes, Dalits, Minorities) pitch as a sham, alleging it is anti-poor, rooted in caste-based politics.

Speaking to media at Circuit House, Maurya said the public welcomed the Prime Minister’s appeal while opposition parties continue indulging in negative politics. He noted he has already reduced his official convoy size, with Chief Ministers, ministers in BJP-ruled states taking similar steps.

Drawing from history, Maurya cited former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s call for voluntary meal-skipping, Indira Gandhi’s 1967 appeal against gold purchases as precedents for such national appeals during crises.

Responding to Yadav’s remark that ‘the bicycle is better’, Maurya said the SP chief holds misconceptions about his party symbol’s superiority. The SP’s bicycle suffered a ‘flat tyre’ in 2014, 2017, referring to electoral setbacks. Maurya said the bicycle in PM’s appeal symbolises cycling, which promotes health, benefits citizens.

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{{^usCountry}} Maurya alleged that associating with the SP’s ‘bicycle’ would harm public welfare, push Uttar Pradesh into darkness, endanger lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maurya alleged that associating with the SP’s ‘bicycle’ would harm public welfare, push Uttar Pradesh into darkness, endanger lives. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On criticism about portfolio delays for newly appointed ministers, Maurya said the SP chief was overstepping bounds. Cabinet inclusion, department assignment remain the Chief Minister’s sole prerogative, he clarified. He dismissed Yadav’s comments, saying he may continue speaking as he wishes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On criticism about portfolio delays for newly appointed ministers, Maurya said the SP chief was overstepping bounds. Cabinet inclusion, department assignment remain the Chief Minister’s sole prerogative, he clarified. He dismissed Yadav’s comments, saying he may continue speaking as he wishes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Regarding the NEET examination paper leak controversy, Maurya said the government is taking appropriate steps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding the NEET examination paper leak controversy, Maurya said the government is taking appropriate steps. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During interaction with party workers, elected representatives, Maurya said enthusiasm witnessed after 2014 Lok Sabha, 2017 UP Assembly victories is being felt again following recent West Bengal, Assam electoral successes. The nation’s eyes are now on Uttar Pradesh, looking ahead to 2027 elections, he added. He urged party workers to work hard, secure victory in all 12 Prayagraj seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interaction with party workers, elected representatives, Maurya said enthusiasm witnessed after 2014 Lok Sabha, 2017 UP Assembly victories is being felt again following recent West Bengal, Assam electoral successes. The nation’s eyes are now on Uttar Pradesh, looking ahead to 2027 elections, he added. He urged party workers to work hard, secure victory in all 12 Prayagraj seats. {{/usCountry}}

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On the sentence handed to Azam Khan by the MP-MLA Court in 2019 in a hate speech case, the deputy chief minister stated this is a judicial verdict. The court will deliver judgment based on case merits against anyone committing a crime, he added.

Maurya urges booth-level strengthening for 2027 polls

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday called upon Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to gear up for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections with renewed determination, emphasising the slogan “Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot” (My Booth, the Strongest). He was addressing party cadres as chief guest at the concluding session of BJP Yamunapar District Training Camp held at Saccha Baba Ashram in Arail, Naini.

Administering a collective pledge to party workers, Maurya urged them to secure an even more emphatic victory than 2017. Stressing organisational strength at grassroots level, he highlighted that electoral success begins at booth level, depends on disciplined, committed workers.

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Targeting opposition parties, the deputy chief minister alleged that during recent Lok Sabha elections, misleading propaganda was circulated in the name of protecting the Constitution. “People have now realised that the BJP is the true custodian of the Constitution,” he asserted. Maurya further remarked that those wearing “red caps, netted caps” (an apparent reference to opposition parties) “appear active only like frogs during the monsoon,” while BJP workers remain steadfast throughout, consistently serving the organisation on the ground.

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