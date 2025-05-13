Akhilesh flags fake X account named after daughter, seeks action

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday flagged a fake X account created in the name of his daughter and called for action against its handler. The handle was used to share morphed images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Commission and corruption in the purchase and sale of medicines and machines have crippled the entire system, he said. (File Photo)

Attaching the screenshot of the contentious post, the former UP CM wrote on X that 24 hours had passed since the incident came to light, yet no action was taken.

“Do not consider this less than an FIR. Our attention has also been drawn to several other posts that are highly objectionable. Some anti-social elements are misusing names and images resembling those of our family members, party leaders and associates to circulate condemnable content on social media,” Yadav stated.

Denying any connection to such posts or images, he alleged that they were part of a larger conspiracy driven by political or financial motives.

In another statement, the SP chief alleged, “The BJP government has ruined the health services of the state...negligence in hospitals is at its peak. The poor are not getting adequate medicines and treatment. Medical colleges lack adequate medicines, professors, doctors, nurses, technical staff, etc. Big hospitals are dominated by middlemen. Commission and corruption in the purchase and sale of medicines and machines have crippled the entire system.”

“The BJP government did not build any district level hospital in its tenure. It is not providing facilities in the hospitals built during the Samajwadi Party government while the condition of PHCs and CHCs in the state is bad. In many districts, incomplete buildings are standing in the name of medical colleges. There is no facility of even ambulance and stretcher for the patients there,” he claimed.

Yadav added that people believe that improvement in health services in UP would only be possible by removing the BJP and bringing the SP government in 2027.