Akhilesh Yadav hits out at ECI over affidavit denial

Hours after chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated in a press conference that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had not received any affidavits from Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded that the Commission submit an affidavit in support of the poll panel’s claim that it didn’t receive any affidavit from the Samajwadi Party on complaints about voters’ issues. In a statement issued on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav also said the Commission not only needs reforms but also radical changes.(PTI)

Yadav shared screenshots of email receipts purportedly showing that the affidavits were indeed submitted to ECI. The SP had reportedly submitted 18,000 affidavits alleging voter fraud and irregularities.

Posting on his official X account Sunday evening, the former chief minister wrote: “The Election Commission which is saying that it has not received the affidavits given by the Samajwadi Party in UP, should look at the receipt given by its office as proof of receipt of our affidavits. This time, we demand that the Election Commission should give an affidavit that the digital receipt sent to us is correct, otherwise, along with the ‘Election Commission’, ‘Digital India’ will also come under suspicion.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, Yadav also said the Commission not only needs reforms but also radical changes. “Today, the historic responsibility of saving democracy is on its shoulders. It is believed that many types of unwanted pressures are working on it, but it should not think that it is alone. When the Election Commission will start walking on the right path, the support of crores of Indians will become its protective shield. The public and public trust automatically start walking with those who walk on the path of truth.”

“A right and bold step by the Election Commission can ensure the future and welfare of infinite generations of the country. Everyone should listen to the voice of conscience. The Samajwadi Party gave 18,000 affidavits of vote robbery to Election Commission of India (ECI) but action is zero,” Yadav added.