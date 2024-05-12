Akhilesh, Rahul to hold joint rallies in Rae Bareli, Amethi on May 17

LUCKNOW: After a joint rally of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Kannauj on Friday, from where the SP chief is contesting the Lok Sabha polls, the duo will be seen in action in Rahul’s constituency Rae Bareli on May 17. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (HT File)

“Akhilesh ji and Rahul ji will hold joint rallies for Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli on May 17. On the same day, they will also conduct a joint INDIA bloc campaign for the Congress’ Amethi candidate KL Sharma,” said a Congress spokesperson, adding that further details of the programme will be announced soon.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Before that, the Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold two rallies in Maharajganj and Bansgaon on May 14, where Congress UP incharge Avinash Pande and Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Yadav will also be present.

Sources within the Congress said that Rahul and Kharge were also scheduled to campaign in Rae Bareli, but the date and programme were not yet finalised.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav, along with Avinash Pande, will campaign for the Congress’ Barabanki candidate Tanuj Punia.