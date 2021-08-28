Akhilesh says his party will tie up with anyone who has faith in Samajwadi ideology

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said his party would tie up with any political outfit believing in the “Samajwadi” ideology.

“Any party believing in the ideology is welcome in the Samajwadi Party,” he said at his ancestral village Saifai in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh assembly election is due early next year.

Yadav arrived in Saifai after attending an event of the Mahan Dal, an SP ally. The Mahan Dal leaders have pledged that they would teach a lesson to those who betrayed their community, he said.

On the inclusion of eight castes in the other backward classes, he said the SP’s demand was to provide the benefits of reservation in proportion to the population of communities.

He also alleged the BJP government had dubbed the farmers criminals, terrorists and framed them in fake cases.

Speaking on the move to rename places, he said chief minister Yogi Adityanath had not done anything but change names.

SP chief hits out at BJP govt over arrest of ex-IPS officer

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the BJP government over the arrest of former IPS office Amitabh Thakur by the UP police.

Akhilesh, in a tweet in Hindi along with a video clip of police putting Thakur into a police vehicle, said: “This is an unprecedented action of police against a former cop. The BJP politics flourishes by creating a wedge among people. Now under pressure from the BJP government, the police are acting against police. Such behaviour with a retired cop is unpardonable.”

In 2015, when Amitabh Thakur was in service, he had filed an FIR against SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, claiming that Mulayam had threatened him. Akhilesh Yadav was the chief minister then.