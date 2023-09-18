News / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh targets BJP govt for ‘poor’ health care services in UP

Akhilesh targets BJP govt for ‘poor’ health care services in UP

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 18, 2023 08:05 PM IST

Mosquito-borne diseases on the rise due to water logging and large number of dengue patients in the state capital reflect the ground situation in other districts of UP, says SP chief

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP government in UP for providing poor health services, saying “patients were dying in government hospitals for lack of treatment and medicines.”

Akhilesh Yadav said the number of people having typhoid was also increasing. (File Photo)
Akhilesh Yadav said the number of people having typhoid was also increasing. (File Photo)

“Health services have gone from bad to worse and the BJP government is insensitive towards the problems of people,” Yadav was quoted in a press statement. He said mosquito-borne diseases were on the rise due to rains and water logging and the large number of dengue patients being found in the state capital reflected the ground situation in other districts of Uttar Pradesh.

He said the number of people having typhoid was also increasing.

“There are neither doctors nor medicines to treat patients in hospitals. Municipal corporations and urban local bodies are not paying any attention to cleanliness,” he alleged.

The SP chief claimed that the inefficiency of officers and employees was visible due to wrong policies of the BJP and corruption.

