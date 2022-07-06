Akhilesh targets BJP govt in U.P.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the BJP government has given the gift of rising inflation to the people on completion of its 100 days in Uttar Pradesh.
In a press statement, Yadav said that the prices of items like LPG cylinder to wheat flour and pulses have been increased. He said the prices of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder have gone up by ₹50 while a 5kg cylinder will cost ₹18 more.
Yadav said the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up consistently during the tenure of BJP government. He said instead of paying attention to people’s problems, the BJP government was discussing its achievements. He said the people of the state will teach the BJP a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Yadav also referred to the custodial death in Farrukhabad and demanded a government job and ₹1 crore assistance to the affected family. He gave an assistance of ₹1 lakh to the wife of the deceased in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Dhanori, Wagholi, Kothrud suffer power outage due to continuous rains
With continuous rain in Pune city, residents of areas including Dhanori, Vimannagar, Katraj, Kothrud and Wagholi faced serious inconvenience due to power outage. Dhanori was the worst hit with electricity being disrupted from 1 am to 1.30 pm on Wednesday. Wagholi and Kothrud were also among the areas affected. Whereas Parag Patil from Ram nagar, Kothrud, said, “In the last three days, incidents of power fluctuation have increased in many areas of Kothrud.”
Crude bomb attack at Prayagraj eatery: Two more arrested
The Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force arrested two accused involved in the crude bomb attack at an eatery in the Civil Lines area on the night of June 20. Four members of the gang had been arrested earlier by the Civil Lines police. DSP Navendu Kumar said that acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested Abhishek Shukla of Jaunpur and Sonu Kumar of Balia on Wednesday.
MNS warns PMC of protests if road digging continues in rainy season
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has demanded the Pune Municipal Corporation to immediately stop the road digging works carried out during the rainy season. MNS letter to the municipal commissioner reads, “If PMC is not following its order then how it expects other agencies to do it. PMC should stop road digging works during the rainy season and fine contractors who flout the order.”
Atala violence aftereffect: Prayagraj goat market missing spark ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Violence in Atala and adjoining localities on June 10 has affected the goat market in the Old City areas this year. Even as Eid-ul-Azha approaches, the annual goat and buffalo trade is still to gain pace. A temporary goat market comes up at Askari Market Crossing each year. This year, only a few traders can be seen at the Askari Market. Customers looking for buffalo are more disappointed than those looking for goats.
Uttar Pradesh: BJP to engage with Pasmanda Muslims on road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) has decided to step up its plan to connect with the Muslim community through a host of government schemes on the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'tushtikaran nahin triptikaran (fulfilment, not appeasement)', message at the party's national executive in Hyderabad earlier this month.
