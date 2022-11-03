Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh targets UP govt on failure to check dengue

Akhilesh targets UP govt on failure to check dengue

lucknow news
Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Yadav, in a press statement, said dengue cases were rising in the state and it has claimed many lives. He said the patients needing heart care or affected by the cold weather were also not getting any attention.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday targeted the state government for what he called ‘poor’ health services in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav, in a press statement, said dengue cases were rising in the state and it has claimed many lives. He said the patients needing heart care or affected by the cold weather were also not getting any attention. He said the BJP government has failed to take care of the people in the same manner as it did during the Covid-19.

SP chief said the chief minister is only giving directives while the minister for health is busy conducting raids. Insisting that there were no signs of improvement in the situation, SP chief said the BJP government had turned a blind eye towards the dangerous situation.

He said the situation is more serious in cities where the BJP leaders are occupying the posts of mayors or chairpersons of urban local bodies. He said no attention is being paid to maintain cleanliness or ensure fogging.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out