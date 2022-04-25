Akhilesh warns of panic in UP over possible 4th wave of Covid
LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that active Covid cases were rising in Uttar Pradesh and warned that there could be panic if the fourth wave hits the state, asserting that medical facilities were crumbling under the BJP government.
“The active cases of coronavirus are again rising in the state. Experts are expecting the possibility of a fourth wave. The peak of infection can come in June-July. The BJP-led state government seems to have learned no lesson from the horrors of the previous Covid wave. In view of the plight of health services in the state, there is a possibility of panic,” Yadav said in a statement issued by the party.
“People were orphaned during the previous wave of the pandemic. There had been reports of lakhs of deaths then. The public had to see very bad days during the lockdown period. Memories of those days still haunt us,” he said.
Alleging that the BJP government was doing a gimmick of reviewing the situation, Yadav said: “It (government) is pretending as if it has just come to power” and added that the chief minister’s meetings had no effect on the ground. “So the ministers are facing embarrassment. The new health minister of the state is upset with his own department due to the disorder. The reality of health services in UP is very disappointing,” he said.
“There are not enough doctors in the hospitals. There are long queues of patients in government hospitals and medicines are also not available,” he added.
Yadav alleged that the BJP government was proving to be more failure than ever on fronts of health, education, and law and order. “The mismanagement of health sector seems to be waiting for the situation to get worse,” he added.
-
All state university exams to be held offline, says minister
Mumbai Putting an end to confusion amongst universities, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Monday clarified that all state university summer 2022 exams will be held offline. This decision was taken in a meeting held between Samant and vice chancellors of all state universities, where the officials unanimously agreed to go offline for all exams to be held between April and May 2022.
-
HC directs PMC to ensure tanker water supply in 23 merged villages
The Bombay High Court has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation to supply water to 23 villages by tankers till further arrangements are in place. The order, issued by the court on April 20 and made available on Monday, directed that Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority be made party respondent in the case along with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and PMC. Former corporator Dilip Vede Patil was the public representative from Bavdhan constituency in PMC.
-
UP: Property worth lakhs gutted in car showroom fire at Lucknow’s Matiyari
Property worth several lakhs was gutted when a fire broke out at a car showroom and service centre near Matiyari crossing on Faizabad road under Chinhat police limits here on Monday morning, said senior police officials. Additional deputy commissioner of police, East, Qasim Abidi said the police and fire personnel were rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident at around 11am.
-
Pune’s first heart transplant of 2022 takes place at Sahyadri hospital
The same donor also donated liver and kidney. The liver was transported to Kolhapur hospital which was recorded as the first liver transplant in Kolhapur. A green corridor was created for the smooth and fast transport of the organs with the help of traffic police of Kolhapur, Karad, Satara, Pune rural and Pune city police. The transplant took place at the hospital's Deccan Gymkhana branch. While the heart was transplanted at Sahyadri hospital.
-
Chandrakant Patil instructs officials to solve traffic problem at Nal Stop chowk
PUNE Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Chandrakant Patil on Monday visited the Nal Stop chowk and instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Municipal Corporation officials to solve the traffic congestion in the area. Though PMC has erected the flyover at the chowk, it is not helping to solve the traffic problem and chaos is witnessed daily here. The flyover was inaugurated and made available for traffic on March 13.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics