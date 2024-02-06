Akhilesh Yadav accepts Congress's Yatra invite, to join Rahul Gandhi in this UP city

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accepted Congress's invitation to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra during its Uttar Pradesh leg of the nationwide outreach programme. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi(REUTERS)

Responding to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's invitation, Yadav said he would join the Rahul Gandhi-led yatra in either Raebareli or Amethi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Both Uttar Pradesh districts are seen as Congress's strongholds despite the BJP's Smriti Irani defeating Rahul Gandhi from Amethi Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections. Former Congress chief and party matriarch Sonia Gandhi represents Raebareli in the lower house.

The sequel to the previous year's Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Manipur last month and is set to conclude in Mumbai. It is currently passing through Jharkhand.

The Yatra has already covered five states, mostly by bus, and is expected to enter BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh on the afternoon of February 16.

"Akhilesh Yadav has received an invitation from Mallikarjun Kharge to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which enters UP on February 16. Yadav has given consent to join the yatra either in Amethi or Raebareli," the SP said in a statement.

This comes days after Yadav took a veiled dig at Congress for not inviting him to the yatra. "Many big events are organized, but we are not invited," said the former chief minister and key INDIA bloc leader, when he was asked about his participation.

Congress rushed to defend itself, with senior party leader Jairam Ramesh saying that the final programme is yet to be finalised, and the party is open to inviting alliance partners.

Yadav expects that the Nyay Yatra would join the 'PDA' strategy of the SP while entering the state and take forward its agitation for “social justice and mutual harmony”, the Samajwadi Party's statement added.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra started its journey from Thoubal, Manipur, on January 14, covering over 6,700 kilometres across 110 districts.

Spanning 67 days and reaching 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments, the yatra follows the earlier 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' where Rahul Gandhi covered over 3,000 kilometres on foot.

Yatra 2.0 uses a hybrid format, combining different modes of transport, and will conclude in Mumbai on March 20.