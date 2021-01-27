Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of turning resentment of farmers into anger
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday held the BJP-led central government responsible for turning farmers' "resentment into anger" and demanded immediate withdrawal of new agri laws.
His remarks come after clashes broke out at multiple places during the farmers' tractor parade in Delhi on Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.
"The way the BJP government has continuously neglected, humiliated and accused the farmers, it played a decisive role in turning the resentment of the farmers into anger. Only the BJP is responsible for the present situation," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.
He said the government should immediately withdraw the farm laws considering it as its moral responsibility.
