Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP for damaging aesthetic value of heritage sites
While the BJP opposes ‘rewri’ (freebies), it does not care about misappropriation of funds sanctioned for development work, alleges Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for damaging the aesthetic value of heritage sites because of unplanned development in the religious cities of Mathura and Vrindavan.
While the BJP opposes ‘rewri’ (freebies), it does not care about misappropriation of funds sanctioned for development work, alleged Akhilesh Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.
He was in Vrindavan on Sunday and met Vineet Narain, a veteran journalist settled in Mathura and advocating the cause of conservation of heritage sites in Mathura and Vrindavan. “There is loot of money in the name of development during the BJP regime and officials involved are minting money. The BJP is not interested in development, but is in fact blocking development,” the SP leader alleged.
“It was not for the first time that Janmashtami was celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan but never did such a tragic incident happen (before). The death of two devotees at Bankey Behari temple is the failure of the state government. t was known that a large number of devotees will turn up, but no proper plan was there,” Akhilesh Yadav said.
Replying to a question about proposed corridor at Bankey Behari temple on the pattern of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Akhilesh Yadav said the Goswamis (priests) managing affairs at the temple want conservation of the temple in its present form.
“When in power, the Samajwadi Party does not believe in uprooting those living since long in the name of development. The BJP regime is allowing land scams in Ayodhya. The poor condition of Poorvanchal Expressway was exposed. The BJP is only aiming at toppling elected governments through misuse of agencies and money power,” he said.
“Elections these days are contested on propaganda for which money is required. Opposition is uniting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and we have too many options as PM face but the BJP has no choice. All opposition parties will sit together and work out a strategy to stop the BJP in 2024 and the efforts that have begun will not go waste,” Yadav said.
“It is not a question as to who will be the PM face of opposition but how democracy will be saved by removing the BJP,” said Akhilesh Yadav.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
