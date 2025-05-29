Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Centre’s economic policy, calls it contradictory

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre for pursuing an allegedly contradictory economic policy, which talks about self-reliance on one hand, but allows deals to import finished goods from foreigners. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (FILE PHOTO)

This is the real reason why the rich are becoming richer while poor are getting poorer in the country, Akhilesh Yadav claimed.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “The real reason for unbalanced development and the unequal distribution of income in the country is that manufacturing and production are continuously decreasing in the country. Big business houses are focusing on trading only. Industrial houses are gradually being eliminated, due to which the value and importance of our own raw material, skills and talent is decreasing and so are jobs and employment. Its worst effect is that the slogan of self-reliance is being given but by joining hands with big companies of the world, by becoming their selling agents, every sector of the economy is being forced to import goods and services from all over the world.”

“For this reason, the rich are becoming richer and the poor are becoming poorer... The country’s economy will be strengthened not by importing readymade goods, but by manufacturing goods within the country,” he said.

He also said, “Real prosperity will not come from trillion-dollar figures but by assessing how much per capita income has increased and how much the income inequality has reduced.”

“The gap between the poor and the rich has increased under the BJP government. Inflation is not decreasing. The policies of the government have failed,” Yadav said.