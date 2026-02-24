Akhilesh’s 100 MLAs remark shows his loss of confidence: UP BJP chief

Launching a sharp attack on Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief, for his “bring 100 MLAs, become CM” remark, Pankaj Chaudhary, UP BJP president, on Tuesday said the statement reflected Yadav’s political desperation and loss of confidence in his own leadership. UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary. (HT file)

Chaudhary said the offer was baseless and showed that the opposition leader lacks the strength to form a government on his own. “This statement clearly shows that Akhilesh Yadav has lost confidence in himself. He knows he does not have the numbers to form a government independently, which is why he is making such offers,” the UP BJP chief said while speaking to media persons here.

He also dismissed opposition claims of internal rifts within the BJP, asserting that the party remains united and strong. “There are absolutely no differences between the party organisation and the government. Both are working in complete coordination, and everything is perfectly fine within the party,” Chaudhary said.

He further said the opposition, including the Samajwadi Party, is frustrated due to repeated electoral defeats and lacks substantive issues against the ruling government. “Those making such offers are frustrated,” he added.

Chaudhary emphasised that grassroots workers are the party’s real strength and said the BJP is fully prepared to face upcoming electoral challenges in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav had said that “whoever brings 100 legislators would naturally be in a position to claim the chief minister’s chair”.