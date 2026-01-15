AKTU may get five forensic labs soon

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) officials said plans were afoot to set up laboratories dedicated to forensic sciences that would also assist police in solving crimes. (For representation)

AKTU vice chancellor Prof. JP Pandey said a delegation from the university recently visited the National Forensic Sciences University. “We are planning to establish five laboratories—forensic analytical, behavioural forensic crime scene investigation, digital forensics, investigative forensic psychology and cyber security. These laboratories will be equipped with high-tech machinery, allowing our students to work efficiently and develop their skills through timely training,” said Pandey.

He added that 4 lakh students were enrolled in colleges of the university. “The proposal to establish the laboratories will be sent to the executive and finance committees of the university. If everything goes as per plan, the laboratories will soon become functional. We already have a cyber security and simulation laboratory…” added Pandey.

The head of Innovations Hub, Mahip Singh, said the laboratories would become an opportunity for students to work on their own start-ups. “The laboratories will ensure students to work with tools and help UP Police,” said Singh.

Pandey also said a center of excellence in space technology and artificial intelligence was being set up with a budget of ₹125 crore. “The center of excellence will ensure the students’ work in the fields of microtech, payload, software mechanism and electronics,” said Pandey.