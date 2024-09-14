Alert in U.P. for Barawafat, idol immersion processions

LUCKNOW The UP Police sounded an alert across the state on Thursday to avert any law-and-order problem and keep a watch on suspicious people in view of Barawafat processions and Ganesh idol immersion processions to be taken out on Monday as well as Vishwakarma Puja to be celebrated across the state on Tuesday. The DGP directed the district police chiefs to ensure necessary security arrangements on all procession routes and in markets, malls and other crowded places. (Pic for representation)

UP director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar issued directions to beef up security and intensify vigilance across the state, said senior police officials at UP police headquarters here on Friday. They said the DGP had issued a detailed circular to all district police chiefs in this connection and asked for strict compliance with the necessary security drill .

The DGP directed the district police chiefs to ensure necessary security arrangements on all procession routes and in markets, malls and other crowded places. He said special security plans should be made for important religious installations. He ordered the setting up of police check posts and installing of barriers strategically as well as anti-sabotage checks on routes where processions were scheduled to be taken out.

Kumar said the patrolling by UP-112 police response vehicles and patrol vehicles of police stations should be intensified to ensure there was no law-and-order problem and to keep a watch on suspicious persons. He directed special vigil on procession routes and hot spots where trouble was reported in the past .